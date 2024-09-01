OLD AND BUSTED: “The 18 Minute Gap.”

The New Hotness? The gaps in the 18 minutes!

FASCINATING: CNN guest Bryan Lanza suggests Kamala Harris did NOT want to answer the question on fracking!

"So I still have questions where she is on fracking. We‘ve spent a lot of time. She clearly doesn‘t want to answer the question and I‘ll tell you why she doesn‘t want to… pic.twitter.com/fXrRwm6APL

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 30, 2024