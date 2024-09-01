BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: Robert Reich, writing in the Grauniad, is against free speech: Elon Musk is out of control. Here is how to rein him in.

3. Regulators around the world should threaten Musk with arrest if he doesn’t stop disseminating lies and hate on X. Global regulators may be on the way to doing this, as evidenced by the 24 August arrest in France of Pavel Durov, who founded the online communications tool Telegram, which French authorities have found complicit in hate crimes and disinformation. Like Musk, Durov has styled himself as a free speech absolutist.

Also Robert Reich: “I claim no higher truth than my own perceptions. This is how I lived it.”