EPIC MONGOOSE AND COBRA FIGHT ON AIRPORT TARMAC DELAYS FLIGHT:

Fight or flight?

A cobra and a mongoose treated an airplane runway like a boxing ring, viciously attacking one another and causing havoc in India.

The airplane’s takeoff was delayed after the pilot spotted the creatures scrapping on the tarmac in Patna, Bihar, as seen in a viral video.

The interspecies grudge match reportedly transpired at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, although the plane’s intended destination is currently unclear, Jam Press reported.

In the footage, filmed from the aircraft’s window, a cobra can be seen striking at a mongoose as the lightning-fast furball tries to dodge its venomous fangs.