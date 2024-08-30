August 30, 2024

FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY [VIP]: The Absolute Fastest Way to Stop a Speeding Car. “It’s time for your much-needed break from the serious news, and this week Florida Man learns there’s an even faster way than the PIT maneuver to stop a speeding car, a lovely experiment in happiness, and the watermelons that were green on the outside and meth on the inside.”

Posted at 4:23 pm by Stephen Green