THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Kamala Harris’s New Arab Outreach Director Said ‘Zionists’ Are ‘Controlling’ American Politics.

Kamala Harris’s newly appointed head of Arab-American outreach once accused Zionists of “controlling” American politics, echoing an anti-Semitic trope that suggests Jews nefariously manipulate global affairs.

“The Zionists have a strong voice in American politics,” Brenda Abdelall, an Egyptian-American lawyer and former Department of Homeland Security official, said in a 2002 interview with the New York Sun while attending the American Muslim Council’s annual convention. “I would say they’re controlling a lot of it.”

Abdelall, whom Harris tapped earlier this week to help galvanize Arab voters, made the remarks after a speaker at the event, anti-Israel professor Jamil Fayez, said that “Zionists are destroying America.” Responding to his remarks, Abdelall said that while “‘destroying’ is a harsh word,” supporters of the Jewish state do control American politics.

The American Muslim Council’s 2002 confab also provided attendees with a chance to meet anti-Semitic former congresswoman Cynthia McKinney (D., Ga.), who famously blamed Jews for the 9/11 terror attack and attended a 2009 Holocaust-denial gathering in London. Her father similarly blamed Jews when she lost her congressional seat shortly after the 2002 conference. “Jews have bought everybody. Jews. J-E-W-S,” he said.