FINALLY, THE LONG-AWAITED MIAMI VICE MEETS DR. STRANGELOVE CROSSOVER CAN BE SEEN: Photographer Visits Underground House Built by Eccentric Millionaire for Nuclear Fallout. “You need to have a penchant for over-the-top kitsch, insane colour combinations and James Bond-villain-lair aesthetics. Which I do…You could party down here for weeks and not even realise there was a nuclear war going on upstairs.”