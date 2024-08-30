TRUMP-VANCE CAMPAIGN ROLLS OUT BRUTAL NEW AD USING THIS LINE FROM HARRIS’ CNN INTERVIEW:

COMRADE KAMALA: "MY VALUES HAVE NOT CHANGED." pic.twitter.com/ZjYR02wFBe — Trump on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) August 30, 2024

As Ed Morrissey notes, “Harris doesn’t fight. It’s not in her. Harris retreats when challenged and avoids confrontation when possible. She lacks a fighting instinct, and her entire campaign thus far demonstrates it.”

Harris expects to be elected on the basis of her identity and her “joy.” And that’s all she’s prepared to engage on. What does that say about what kind of president she will make — especially on foreign policy? If she won’t fight for herself and her “values,” why would anyone expect her to fight for America and its interests? And that’s it. That’s the election in a nutshell. We have one candidate who won’t fight, and another candidate whose first instincts are to run to a fight. It makes me wonder whether Harris and her campaign really plan to show up for the debate on September 10. If they do, they’d better find a fighting spirit, or it may turn out worse for Harris than the previous debate turned out for Joe Biden.

Maybe there really is strength through “Joy,” if this is the best Harris can do, but is counting on the sheer force of the DNC-MSM to drag her across the finish line, past a candidate they’ve spent nearly a decade portraying as the anti-Christ.