THAT’S NICE. BUT HOW IS NEW GLENN COMING ALONG? ‘One of the cleanest flights I’ve seen.’ Blue Origin launches 6 people to space, lands safely on NS-26 flight. “As the mission’s name suggests, NS-26 was the 26th flight overall for New Shepard. The mission launched atop the company’s New Shepard rocket, Blue Origin’s reusable rocket-capsule combo. It was the eighth such mission to carry people.”

Meanwhile: Blue Origin targets mid-October for New Glenn’s inaugural flight and launch of NASA’s Escapade Mars mission. “Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the company recently suffered two failures at its factory that resulted in damage to hardware for its second and third New Glenn flights. But, a spokesperson told the publication that it’s still on track for this year’s inaugural launch.”

Fingers crossed.