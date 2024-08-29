YOUR BODY, HER CHOICE:
In case you forgot who mandated the Covid vaccine. pic.twitter.com/iU8T2BJj94
— Robert Hyde for U.S. Senate (@HydeforSenate) August 27, 2024
Community Notes remains undefeated.
YOUR BODY, HER CHOICE:
In case you forgot who mandated the Covid vaccine. pic.twitter.com/iU8T2BJj94
— Robert Hyde for U.S. Senate (@HydeforSenate) August 27, 2024
Community Notes remains undefeated.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.