HONG KONG: Jury convicts 1, clears 6 over 2019 bomb plot in Hong Kong’s first UN anti-terror trial

Lai Chun-pong was found guilty of the alternative charge of conspiracy to cause explosion with intent to endanger life or property. He was found not guilty of the original charge of conspiracy to commit bombing of prescribed objects, and cleared of a separate charge of conspiracy to murder.

The panel delivered their verdicts on Thursday following the landmark trial under the UN (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Ordinance.

Cheung Chun-fu, Cheung Ming-yu, Yim Man-him, Christian Lee, Justin Hui, Lau Pui-ying, and Lai were charged over a thwarted bomb plot to murder police officers during a rally in Wan Chai on December 8, 2019.

Lau was cleared of conspiracy to provide or collect property to commit terrorist acts. Lee, Hui, Yim, Cheung Chun-fu and Cheung Ming-yu were all cleared of the alternative bombing conspiracy charges and the murder conspiracy charges.

The nine-member jury of six women and three men had to reach a unanimous decision, or a decision agreed on by at least seven jurors, for an effective verdict.

Seven members of the panel found Lai guilty, while two said he was not guilty. He was found not guilty for the alternative bombing conspiracy charge and the murder conspiracy charge, both with an 8-to-1 split.

The other defendants were unanimously found not guilty for the bombing conspiracy and murder conspiracy charges. Lau Pui-ying was found not guilty by a seven-juror majority.