DIDN’T EARN IT: Disney Seeks DEI Director, Offering Salary 4x The National Average. “We’re seeking a Director of Strategic External Engagement – Enterprise DEI to lead our efforts in building strategic relationships with external stakeholders, driving community engagement, and generating valuable insights to support our diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) objectives.”

Funny, but there’s nothing in there about trying to make shows and movies that don’t lose money or destroy franchises.