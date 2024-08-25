JUST THINK OF ABC’S JONATHAN KARL AS A DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVE WITH A BYLINE, AND HIS DEFENSE OF VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS MAKES PERFECT SENSE: Tom Cotton Demolishes Jonathan Karl After the ‘Journalist’ Gaslights About Kamala Harris.

this is an incredible exchange. Karl has no idea what Cotton is talking about. Once Cotton tells him, he says she disavows. Cotton says she has never disavowed anything, only for Karl to pivot to some point about how the vibes at the convention suggest she's not that left wing https://t.co/asgGQwNuxi

— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 25, 2024