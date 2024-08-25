August 25, 2024

JUST THINK OF ABC’S JONATHAN KARL AS A DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVE WITH A BYLINE, AND HIS DEFENSE OF VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS MAKES PERFECT SENSE: Tom Cotton Demolishes Jonathan Karl After the ‘Journalist’ Gaslights About Kamala Harris.

Flashback: “Why would you trust a campaign?”

Posted at 4:14 pm by Ed Driscoll