TOLERANCE FOR DIVERSITY REACHES TERMINATION POINT:

Once again, proven the theory that you can be an insane bat shit anti-VAX liberal invited on CNN and the daily show and have the best friends in Hollywood but the second you become or endorse to Republican you become unacceptable https://t.co/ttQL04V9tH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 24, 2024

As Glenn noted in the very early days of Instapundit, “As the old saying has it, the left looks for heretics and the right looks for converts, and both find what they’re looking for. The effect is no doubt subliminal, but people who treat you like crap are, over time, less persuasive than people who don’t. If people on the Left are so unhappy about how many former allies are changing their views, perhaps they should examine how those allies are treated.”