WRISTS SLAPPED: Secret Service Employees Placed on Administrative Leave after Trump Assassination Attempt.

Multiple Secret Service employees are being placed on administrative leave after the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a campaign rally last month, according to multiple reports.

A member of Trump’s security detail and personnel from the Secret Service’s Pittsburgh field office who helped coordinate the security at Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pa. have been told to work on administrative duties from home, CNN and Fox News reported.

The security failures leading up to the attempt on Trump’s life are one of the most significant law-enforcement failures in American history and remain the subject of multiple ongoing investigations. Acting Secret Service chief Ron Rowe admitted the assassination attempt was an indefensible failure when he testified before the Senate two weeks after the incident took place.

Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pa., managed to climb up a nearby rooftop and fire eight shots at Trump and his supporters at the campaign rally, wounding Trump’s right ear and killing former fire chief Corey Comperatore. Two other victims, Marine veteran David Dutch and retiree James Copenhaver were also wounded by Crooks’s gun shots.

“The U.S. Secret Service is committed to investigating the decisions and actions of personnel related to the event in Butler, Pennsylvania and the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump,” Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi told National Review in a statement. “The U.S. Secret Service’s mission assurance review is progressing, and we are examining the processes, procedures and factors that led to this operational failure.”