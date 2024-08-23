BREAKING: RFK Jr. announces in Pennsylvania court filing that he will endorse Donald Trump.

It took them a month to twitch aside a sitting POTUS. Don't expect anyone to stop now. It's too late. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) August 23, 2024

This implies that future challenges to the DNC will be big, radical challengers. Not a Romney but a Trump on steroids. As the system rolls out of control an ever bigger brake is needed to slow it down. Donald was inevitable, seen in this light. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) August 23, 2024

Kennedy voters won’t come out for Harris — not after this. But can they be persuaded to come out for Trump?