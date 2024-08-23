OLD AND BUSTED: Pelosi: “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.”

The New Hotness? We have to elect the candidate so you can find out what her policies are:

They're now openly begging Kamala not to tell anyone what her platform is. I know it's an election year, but damn.

Journalists aren't people. https://t.co/Gt39uJ7KPC — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) August 23, 2024

UPDATE: