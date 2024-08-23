KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Harris’s Acceptance Speech Was a Cliché Lib Facebook Post. “I’m going to air some familiar gripes about all of what went on because I want the intergalactic aliens who discover my body of work a thousand years from now to have a clear picture of just how awful the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media were.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.