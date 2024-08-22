Michigan Secretary Of State Tries To Rush Potentially ‘Illegal’ Rules To Rig The November Election.

The bill’s effective date is 91 days after the final adjournment of the 2024 regular session. Because the legislative session is still ongoing, the bill will not go into effect until well beyond the November election. Nonetheless, confident of the bill’s passage and eager to expedite implementation, Benson’s office already had a first set of rules relating to the conduct of election recounts in the can and ready for public comment before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer even signed SB 603 into law on July 8.

A mandatory hearing for comment on this set of rules — which reflect the new law’s provisions drastically limiting the opportunity for recounts, the definition of fraud, and the ability of canvassers to investigate — was set for June 17. The SB 603 rules were then also sent to Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers for approval.

The board, composed of two Republicans and two Democrats appointed by Gov. Whitmer, gave the green light to Benson’s rules within two weeks of the bill being signed into law. Neither of the Republicans, Richard Houskamp and Anthony Daunt, responded to a request for comment regarding the approval of the rules.

The new board-approved rules regarding the conduct of election recounts concentrate power at the state and county levels. Michigan Fair Elections Founder Patrice Johnson noted this potential danger.