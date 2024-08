I’M SO OLD, I CAN REMEMBER WHEN THE LEFT EXCORIATED CULTURAL APPROPRIATION:

Democrats are attempting to culturally appropriate conservatism. They think you'll let your country be destroyed as long as the means of destruction wears camo hats, flannel shirts, and talks about hunting.

Could you broadcast "we are losing with men" any louder?

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 22, 2024