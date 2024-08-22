SHAPING OUR CONTEMPORARY INTERNATIONAL HELLSCAPE: The Biden-Harris Afghanistan Bugout 3 Years On

August 2024 marks the third anniversary of the Biden-Harris administration’s most consequential international policy action: the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Why Biden-Harris? Vice President Kamala Harris has said on several occasions she was “in the room” — meaning in the decision loop — when Joe Biden ordered a withdrawal based on the calendar and not on battlefield conditions. “Completely out by 9/11” is a sound bite, a political bumper sticker. It isn’t clear-headed senior leader strategic guidance for a military withdrawal from a complex war zone.