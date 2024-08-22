“ONE FOR THE ROAD:” The Grand Tour Reveals First-Look Image, Release Date for Final Episode: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May Head to Zimbabwe for Last Ever Road Trip.

The final ever episode of “The Grand Tour” is almost here and Prime Video is giving fans a sneak peak of what to expect — and when. “The Grand Tour: One for the Road,” a one-off special representing the conclusion of the long-running series, is set to launch on Sept. 13 on the streamer in over 240 countries. Producer Andy Wilman unveiled a first-look image (see above) and release date at the Edinburgh TV Festival, where he is appearing on a panel. It will see Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May reunite on a final road trip. “In their last adventure, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May ignore the instructions of Mr Wilman and head to Zimbabwe in three cars they’ve always wanted to own, a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag*, for a stunning road trip through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes leading to an emotional ending on a strangely familiar island,” reads the synopsis.

More details at the Daily Mail: First look at The Grand Tour’s ‘weepy’ final episode as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May unite for last time in ‘One For The Road’ special — and it’s just weeks away from hitting screens.

Long-time producer Andy Wilman told the Edinburgh TV Festival that filming the episode was ‘quite weepy’ and ‘quite heart-stringy’. Asked why the trio had decided to bring to a close the global phenomenon, Wilman said: ‘We are getting to the point where enough is enough. On top of that, there is the sense that we want to end things on our own terms. It had to come to an end and we wanted to be the ones who called it.’ They shot the last episode in September last year. It will see the hosts return to Kubu Island, Botswana, which was the location of their first ever special. Wilman described the episode as “deliberately gentle” as the three stars wanted to go back to basics. He said: ‘They wanted to go “unplugged”. We wanted to go back to 2005, leave the dynamite at home, we will go with s*** old cars. They give you more TV than modern new cars, they give you more stories, more laughs. So they wanted evocative cars that they adore and they wanted to be in Africa. It is the favourite continent we ever filmed in.’ The producer added: ‘Their comradery is next level. I think that you can see that they know this is the last time they will do this.’

Here’s the trailer:

* Officially pronounced Triumph “Staaaaaag,” as it was Clarkson’s ‘90s inspiration for the boys’ long-running Jaaaaaaag riff: