THEY CAN’T TALK ABOUT THE ISSUES PEOPLE CARE ABOUT BECAUSE THEY’VE SCREWED THEM ALL UP: CNN Contributor Drops Major Truth Bomb About the DNC’s Messaging. “When it comes to the issues that matter to people, the Democratic Party is curiously silent — so much so that a Democratic Chicago Councilman even blasted the DNC for not talking about the issues.”
