WOKE IS BROKE: Corrupt Media Couldn’t Save ‘The Acolyte’ from Cancellation.

Modern journalists no longer share the news as it happens. They sculpt narratives based on their liberal biases, attacking readers along the way. It’s why serious journalists insisted video evidence of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline were mere “cheap fakes” created by evil Republicans to take down a leader destined to grace Mt. Rushmore.

They lied. And lied. And told Americans not to trust their eyes and ears. They knew better. Until a fateful presidential debate stopped their lies. Cold.

Something similar happened from a pop culture perspective.

Audiences rejected “The Acolyte” en masse. Viewers watched the first episodes and slowly but surely abandoned the series. The ratings drooped. The show’s sizable budget stayed the same.

Disney brass crunched some numbers and called it a series.