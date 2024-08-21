YOU HAVE TO VOTE FOR HER PLATFORM TO SEE WHAT’S IN IT: Democratic congressman says give Kamala’s ‘fuzzy’ policies ‘some time.’

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo), a member of the House Financial Services Committee, defended the recently announced fiscal policies of Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, telling Just the News that her ideas are “going to be fuzzy” because she has only been a candidate for about one month.

Cleaver was confronted with the words of Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell who castigated Harris for introducing a left-wing fiscal policy when the Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, has called her a communist. “When your opponent calls you ‘communist,’ maybe don’t propose price controls?” was the headline of her piece op-ed piece.

“What are these ‘clear rules of the road’ or the thresholds that determine when a price or profit level becomes ‘excessive’? The memo doesn’t say, and the campaign did not answer questions I sent seeking clarification,” she wrote.

When asked about Harris’ price control plans, Cleaver suggested that Harris should be congratulated for being so vague.