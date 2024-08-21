DISPATCHES FROM SUMMER RERUN SEASON: Nielsen: DNC Television Ratings Crash 22% from 2016.

The television ratings of the first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) sunk 22 percent from 2016, according to Nielsen.

The ratings crash suggests that Vice President Kamala Harris is far less popular than the media purported.

About 20 million people watched the first night of the DNC, up from 2020’s virtual convention but severely down from 2016, Axios reported:

Around 19.1 million viewers watched the DNC live from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET during the president’s speech.

MSNBC drew the most viewers across all networks with 4.6 million, followed by CNN (3.2 million), ABC (2.8 million), Fox News (2.4 million), CBS (2.0 million) and NBC (1.8 million), according to fast national data provided by MSNBC.

Monday marked the network’s largest DNC night 1 viewership ever, a spokesperson said.

The ratings crash came after the media spent countless hours hyping Harris’s “historic” candidacy.