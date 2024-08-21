21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: ‘Queer Theory:’ Biden-Harris Official Calls for ‘Queering Nuclear Weapons.’ No, Really.

If you’ve been waiting for that perfect example that the rabid left is not only a threat to the moral fabric of American society but also a clear and present danger to the very existence of the United States, today’s your “lucky” day. Even better, the example comes from none other than the Biden-Harris administration.

Sneha Nair, appointed in February as special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration, a wing of the Biden-Harris Department of Energy, has been pushing various disarmament policies – including reducing or eliminating nuclear weapons. Fine, that’s nothing new on the left. But, as far as I can tell, this is:

Nair also argues that advancing “queer theory” to include America’s nuclear arsenal is essential to America’s national security. No, really. I’ll give you a minute to stop laughing before we continue.

Ready? Nair’s insane argument goes like this: