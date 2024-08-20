THE NEW SPACE RACE: NASA Seeks to Solve the Problem of Food in Long-Duration Space Exploration. “Since 2021, NASA has been conducting the Deep Space Food Challenge, which has called on private enterprise and university departments to help develop new ways to grow and cultivate food in space. This week, NASA announced the winners of $1.25 million in grants to help develop food production techniques for the new frontier.”
