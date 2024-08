PLEASE, STOP — I’M ONLY ALLOWED TO VOTE FOR HIM ONCE THIS YEAR: Trump Signals a Future for Elon Musk in the White House.

It’s a Gizmodo report so, of course, it tries to run down both Trump and Musk — one man who revolutionized modern politicking and another who continues to revolutionize space travel. I’m not sure what Gizmodo has ever done.