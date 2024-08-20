AND THEY SAID TRUMP’S TWEETS WERE MEAN: Andy Beshear Hopes Somebody Rapes J.D. Vance’s Wife or Daughter.

The Democrat Party is filled with trash people.

That’s not to say every Democrat is trash; just an abnormally large number of them are disgusting, nasty, vile, hateful liars whose fondest wish is to harm people they disagree with.

They want to cancel them, put them in jail, lock them in their homes, shame them for not wearing masks, force them to inject themselves with experimental gene therapies, and…have their family members raped.

And that’s just the party leaders. Look outside at the protesters, and they want to murder Jews.

What a nice group of people.