A CHEER FOR PHIL DONAHUE: “What is remarkable is not so much that Donahue would host Friedman for an entire show, but that he would let Milton finish his answer. He didn’t interrupt of heckle or demagogue his guest. In fact he is courteous and polite to Friedman throughout. Perhaps Donahue knew he was overmatched, but regardless it is unthinkable that The View or MSNBC or any other news outlet today would let a guest go on for as long as Donahue does in this clip.”