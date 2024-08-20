WOEING: Boeing grounds entire 777X test fleet after discovering engine defect.

The 777X, Boeing’s latest and most state-of-the-art aircraft, first took to the sky in 2020 but faced delays in certification by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Seattle Times reported.

The FAA this summer gave the plane the go-ahead for test flights needed before launching passenger service.

Boeing had planned to deliver the fleet in 2025, but the discovery of a failed component connected to the jet’s engine has some buyers not expecting the jet until mid-2026.