ALL THE WORRY ABOUT “RACISM” IS MEANT TO DISTRACT FROM FAILED SCHOOLS:

Children’s reading, maths & science skills in Wales just slumped to their lowest ever level, lower than other OECD nations. Maybe Wales should focus on that rather than worrying if its libraries are “anti-racist?”https://t.co/liUeIhMiRY — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) August 20, 2024

The distraction is no different here than it is in Wales.