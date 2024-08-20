MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: My Fondless Farewell to the Worst Human Being to Serve as President.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace summed it up best: “The word that everybody is using to describe tonight is bittersweet. It’s just bitter.”

Well, good.

Biden’s economic record includes the worst bout of inflation in almost 50 years, a seemingly permanent jobs recession, and an explosion of spending, debt, and regulation meant to hobble this country for generations. His foreign policy of coddling authoritarians and dictators while running roughshod over our allies has unleashed war from Eastern Europe through the Middle East to the Red Sea — and the Pacific isn’t looking too great, either.

There’s more but I don’t want to talk about his awful record. I want to talk about the awful human being.