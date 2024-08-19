CHANGE (IT BACK): Normalcy advocate Robby Starbuck makes Harley-Davidson do a U-turn on woke policies. “Starbuck has now successfully targeted Tractor Supply, John Deere, and Harley-Davidson for their race-obsessive policies, embrace of gender ideology, and other alienating leftist commitments, which appear to be at odds with the conservatives amongst these companies’ clientele.”

Plus:

"Normalcy advocate" might be my favorite new description of me from a media outlet. 🔥😂 https://t.co/EYZux08IPR — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 19, 2024

It’s a great title.