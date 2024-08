CORN, POPPED:

NEW: The security perimeter at the DNC is an absolute joke. I've been waved through without showing ID, badge, pass, wristband, or anything.

Walked from the inner perimeter to the outer gate without so much as a glance.

This is just silly. pic.twitter.com/EXrmpHgrjU

— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024