BIDEN’S BACK, BABY! Or not, but still, this is embarrassing:
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): They really do seem to be phoning it in this year. It’s like the whole A-Team found something else to do.
BIDEN’S BACK, BABY! Or not, but still, this is embarrassing:
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): They really do seem to be phoning it in this year. It’s like the whole A-Team found something else to do.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.