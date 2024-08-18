DOG BITES MAN: In Pennsylvania, Harris Gears Up for the Convention by Tossing an Ominous New Word Salad. “Harris delivered this pronouncement while her Lady-In-Waiting Tim Walz stood behind her, looking pensive or miserable, depending on your point of view. Did the flicker of a thought cross his mind about how Harris was taking a great many words to say very little, and that some of her sentences actually made very little sense, if they made any at all? It’s more likely that Tim Walz, a longtime party apparatchik, years ago forbid himself from thinking such thoughts, and was focusing simply on looking as if the boss was saying something deep, because it seemed like maybe she was, and he knows enough not to break character.”