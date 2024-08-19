YOU DON’T SAY: Majority of antisemitic incidents committed by leftists, not Islamists or neo-Nazis, research finds. “The weekly Global Antisemitism Report published by the Combat Antisemitism Movement analyzed 113 incidents that targeted Jewish victims worldwide and found that 57.5% of the perpetrators were identified as far leftists, 22.1% of them were Islamists, 11.5% were unknown and 8.9% were done by far-right extremists.”