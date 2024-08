AS I’VE WRITTEN AGAIN AND AGAIN, WE’VE BEEN IN A JOBS RECESSION DURING THE ENTIRE “RECOVERY”:

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will downward revise jobs for the April 2023-March 2024 period by up to 1 million. This means that all "beats" recorded in the past year will have been misses and the US job market is in far worse shape than the admin would admit.

— zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 18, 2024