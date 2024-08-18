HMM: ‘Black Swan’ hedge funder warns a recession is coming this year—and the biggest market bubble in history will soon pop.
But for Mark Spitznagel, founder and CIO of the private hedge fund Universa Investments, all of these ideas are merely attempts to find a story to explain how “it’s different this time,” when the reality is that history tends to repeat itself, or at least rhyme.
“It’s not different this time, and anybody who says it is really isn’t paying attention,” Spitznagel said in an interview with Fortune, adding “the only difference is the magnitude of this bubble that’s popping is bigger than we’ve ever seen.”
Spitznagel has claimed for years now that the Federal Reserve helped blow up the “greatest credit bubble in human history” with years of loose monetary policy—and he’s warned that all bubbles eventually pop, giving him a reputation as a perma-bear that he’s tried hard to shake.
Even now, with most Wall Street experts turning bullish this year, the veteran hedge funder is worried about the economy. He believes the negative impacts of the Fed’s monetary tightening in a period with elevated levels of corporate, consumer, and government debt have simply been delayed.
