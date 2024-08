QUESTION ASKED: Trump’s ‘Comrade Kamala’ Attack. Accurate, But Too Far?

Why is it okay to compare Trump — and indeed every GOP presidential candidate over the last 75 years — to a leading National Socialist, but it’s not okay to point out Kamala’s predilection for International Socialism, especially when:

Related: Man who says he accompanied Walz on trip to China calls VP candidate ‘Maoist to the core.’