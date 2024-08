THIS JUST IN: JustTheNews reporting:

“A commander in Hezbollah’s al-Hajj Radwan Force was killed on Saturday in Lebanon, the group confirmed. The Israeli Defense Forces released footage that showed the drone strike that reportedly killed Hussein Ibrahim Kassab, according to the New York Post.”

AOC, Ilhan Omar and Kamala Harris could not be reached for comment.

Gosh, don’t you just hate when that happens?