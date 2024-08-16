CHANGE?

Many residents of Kaliningrad are pushing to break away from Moscow, restore the name Königsberg, and establish a new Baltic republic.

"The Kremlin's current policies are severing our connections with Europe. We cannot remain hostages to its imperial agenda." pic.twitter.com/w4yQig0dMO

— Dominik Andrzejczuk (🇵🇱,🇺🇸) — e/acc ⏩ (@QuantumDom) August 15, 2024