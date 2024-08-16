[At] a [1993] White House correspondents’ dinner during the Clinton administration, the President joked that Limbaugh had stood up for Attorney-General Janet Reno, but he ‘only did it because she was attacked by a black guy’.
C’MON JAMES, FIND A NEW PLAY TO RUN, HUH? James Carville Says GOP Supports Israel Because ‘Jews Are Whiter Than The Palestinians.’
Flashback:
(The ‘black guy’ being Representative John Conyers.) Limbaugh was in the audience, and he was livid. He demanded, and received, a White House apology. ‘There is nothing worse than being branded a racist,’ he said afterwards.
—“Rush Limbaugh: The man who’s always Right,” the London Telegraph, October 30th, 2008.