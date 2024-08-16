KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Kamala Has the Weirdest Campaign Strategy Ever. “We’ve written approximately 37 million articles about Kamala since the Democrats kicked Joe Biden off the ticket and anointed her, but Thursday gave us a wealth of stories that demonstrated just how much bumbling is going on in Kamalaland.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.