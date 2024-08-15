FREEDOM WORKS: The Second Largest Economy in the World Is Sick, and the Communists Can’t Figure Out How to Cure It.

China initiated a massive stimulus effort starting in March looking to jumpstart the economy. But the effect has been uneven and in some ways hardly made a ripple.

Desmond Lachman, a senior fellow at AEI, believes that China is on the precipice.

“Unless the Chinese government introduces major structural economic reforms that encourage domestic consumer spending, China could experience a Japanese-style lost economic decade. That could have major consequences for the world economic outlook,” he said.