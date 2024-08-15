HELLUVA PICK, KAMALA: Tim Walz Looks Like an Increasing Liability for Harris. “The reporting forced the Harris-Walz campaign to update Walz’s biography on its website and admit that Walz had lied (they claimed he ‘misspoke’) and certainly hoped that it would put an end to the story. But it didn’t. Other stories are also getting traction in the liberal media.”
