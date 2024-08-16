DID WE LEARN NOTHING FROM THE SUBPRIME CRISIS?

NEW: Harris will propose providing up to $25K in down payment support for 1st time homeowners, with more generous support for 1st generation homeowners, according to campaign official

She'll announce tomorrow in NC, along w/ her plan to ban corporate price-gouging on groceries — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) August 15, 2024

The headline is a trick question. Democrats loved the subprime crisis, which was one of those opportunities for overspending and overregulation that they didn’t let go to waste.