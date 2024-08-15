NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Hackers may have stolen every American’s Social Security number. “USDoD reportedly tried to sell the data for $3.5 million but has now posted most of it for free on an online exchange for stolen personal data. It claims to have 2.9 billion records containing personal data from everyone in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., though those populations add up to roughly 440 million.”