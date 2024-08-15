HANG UP AND PLAY: The anti-anxiety experiment: Friends without phones, adult-free camping.

After interviewing Haidt for The Sunday Times, Decca Aitkenhead, a British mother, devised an experiment. She’d get her sons, 13 and 14 years old, and their friends to go smartphone-free, except for one hour a day, for a month. Then she’d send them camping, without adults, for a weekend.

The kids locked their smartphone in a kSafe time-lock container, which could be set to release for just one hour a day. “For the other 23 hours they would use a Light Phone, an American wi-fi-enabled device designed to allow calls, texts and group chats, with an alarm, calculator, basic music player, directions, calendar, note/voice memo — and nothing else.”

None of the teens suffered from anxiety or depression. The boys played sports. The girls had busy extracurricular schedules. All had parents who limited their screen time.